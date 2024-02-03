Youth held under Pocso Act for impregnating class 11 girl in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Friday arrested a youth for impregnating a class 11 girl and booked him under Pocso act.

According to police, Veerapandian (25) who is a resident from Jayankondam was reportedly having an affair with a class 11 girl from the locality and had sexually abused her with a promise of marriage.

After learning of the pregnancy, Veerapandian stopped talking to the girl and so she informed her parents who had lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam All Women Police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Veerapandian under various IPC sections and Pocso act.

On Friday, the police arrested Veerapandian and later produced him before the court and was lodged in the prison under judicial custody.