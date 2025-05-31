Youth held for threatening cops in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old youth was arrested for threatening cops and the public in the Nilgiris.

Police said Deepak, from the Finger Post area, created a ruckus in front of the district collector's office on Thursday, threatening to assault the public who came to the collectorate with a stone.

The Ooty West Station sub-inspector Nishanthi and a cop rushed to the spot and questioned him.

Deepak further threatened to smash the glass window panes of a car, asking the cops to leave the spot.

Later, an inquiry revealed that there were several assault cases against him in various police stations in the district. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody to be lodged in prison on Friday.