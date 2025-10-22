Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Oct 2025 8:11 PM IST
    Youth held for stabbing load man in Tiruchy
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A youth was arrested by the police on Wednesday for stabbing a load man at the Gandhi Market in Tiruchy. Manikandan (32), the load man, was consuming alcohol in the late hours of Tuesday when Karunakaran (28), a resident from Gandhi Market who was also drunk, started a quarrel with him.

    As the quarrel escalated, Karunakaran stabbed the load man out of the blue and fled the spot. The Fort police rushed to the spot on information and rescued the injured loan man and rushed him to the GH. The police also registered a case and arrested the accused Manikandan. Further investigations are under way.

    stabbingTiruchy
    DTNEXT Bureau

