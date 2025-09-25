Youth held for sexual abuse of 15-yr-old girl in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested a youth under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl on Thursday.

It is said that Marudupandi (26) from E-Pudhur in Tiruchy was reportedly in an affair with a girl from the locality who was pursuing Class 9.

Marudupandi had taken the girl to several places and sexually abused her with a false promise of marriage. However, he avoided the girl later. Subsequently, the girl passed on the information to her parents, who had complained to the Cantonment All Women Police.

The police registered a case against Marudupandi under various BNS sections, including the Pocso Act and arrested him. Further investigations are on.