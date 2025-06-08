Youth held for selling sedative pills in Dindigul

CHENNAI: A youth from Dindigul was arrested for peddling sedative pills in Tiruchy on Saturday. Based on a tip-off that miscreants have been selling sedative pills in the Woraiyur area, the police conducted surprise raids across the key spot in several teams.

One of the teams that was patrolling the Woraiyur market area, noticed suspicious movement of a youth.

On seeing the police, he attempted to escape from the spot and soon the police chased him and caught him.

The police identified him as Aravind alias Vellai Raja (28) from Meenakshi Nayakkanpatti in Dindigul. The police also seized 70 sedative pills and a mobile phone. Further investigations are on.