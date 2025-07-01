Youth held for attempt to incite caste conflict in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested in Tirunelveli after being charged with posting a video on social media with the intent to incite conflict between two different castes.

The accused has been identified as S Mathu, resident of Devarkulam. He recently posted such a video on a WhatsApp group. On being alerted, Devarkulam police filed a case.

Tirunelveli police launched a crackdown to prevent and control crime. The police were keenly monitoring the social media platforms as some social media users were posting comments to cause conflict between different caste groups.

As per the directive of Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, the District Police is organising awareness programmes in schools, colleges and at public gatherings on criminal action against any social media offender.