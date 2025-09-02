Youth drowns in GA canal in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A youth drowned in the GA canal in Thanjavur on Saturday night, and the body was recovered on Sunday. It is said that K Arunkumar (30), an agricultural coolie of Nadutheru near Alakudi in Thanjavur went to attend a function on August 30 and was returning home on his two-wheeler.

When he was nearing GA canal at Alakudi, he lost control of the bike and fell into the water. Since he did not return home even after a long time, his brother Aravind Prabhu went in search of him.

During the search, they found his bike lying on the banks. On Sunday, the fire and rescue personnel recovered his body near Nathamadipatti. Based on the complaint, Thanjavur Taluk police registered a case and are investigating.