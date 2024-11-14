Youth drowns in Cauvery while rescuing friend

TIRUCHY: A 19-year-old man drowned in Cauvery while rescuing his friend from drowning. His body washed ashore in Tiruchy on Tuesday. On October 10, S Suman (19), a resident from Kajapettai in Tiruchy along with his seven friends, including Ashraf and Usman, went to take bath in the Cauvery at Mukkombu.

While they were taking a bath, Ashraf drowned, and soon, Suman jumped into the water to rescue him. His friends also joined him and rescued Ashraf, but Suman went missing.

The Cantonment Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot on information and searched for Suman, but in vain. Meanwhile, late on Tuesday, Suman’s body washed ashore. The Jeeyapuram police retrieved the body and sent it to Tiruchy GH.