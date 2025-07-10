Youth dies two months after being bitten by dog near Hosur

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died of rabies two months after being bitten by a dog near Hosur. The deceased, Edwin Brian from Kuppatti village, had not received proper medical treatment after the incident.

As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the Hosur Government Hospital, where he died despite treatment efforts, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier, The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) had issued a rabies health advisory after two children in Kerala died of the disease, despite being vaccinated.

The main reason for the fatalities even after vaccination was delay in starting post exposure prophylaxis (PEP), improper wound cleaning, skipping doses or not completing the schedule.

After being bitten by a dog, the wound must be washed with soap and water for at least 15 minutes. “By administering four doses of ARV immediately after being bitten by a dog, rabies can be completely prevented.

This vaccine should be given right after the bite. The ARV should be administered on the first, third, seventh and 28th day,” the state health department added.

Additionally, depending on the severity of the dog bite, an immunoglobulin medication may also be provided. Both the ARV and immunoglobulin vaccines are available for free at all government hospitals and primary health care centres round the clock.