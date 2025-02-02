Youth dies after bull gores his throat in Komarapalayam jallikattu

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old tamer died after being gored by a bull during the jallikattu event in Komarapalayam, Namakkal district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, Thomas Alva Edison, a bull tamer from the Thalaivasal area of Salem district, was one of the participants.

During the final round, Edison attempted to tame an aggressive bull that had broken free from the gate. The bull gored Edison in the throat, causing severe bleeding.

He was immediately rescued and rushed to Kumarapalayam Government Hospital for initial treatment. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to Erode Government Hospital for further medical treatment. Later, despite efforts from the medical team, Edison succumbed to his injuries.

The jallikattu event, which was held for the ninth consecutive year in Komarapalayam, attracted 540 bulls and approximately 400 tamers around the state.

The competition consisted of five rounds, with 80 bulls per round. The winning tamers and the owners of the bull received prizes, including gold and silver coins, home appliances, and other gifts.