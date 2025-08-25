Begin typing your search...

    Youth dies after attending TVK conference in Madurai

    He was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries but passed away on Sunday evening without responding to treatment.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Aug 2025 8:59 AM IST
    Youth dies after attending TVK conference in Madurai
    X

    Youth dies after attending TVK conference in Madurai (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A youth from Ariyalur, who had participated in the TVK conference held in Madurai, died after meeting with an accident near Tiruchy while returning home.

    According to Thanthi TV, he was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries but passed away on Sunday evening without responding to treatment.

    TVKMadurai ConferenceDied
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X