Begin typing your search...
Youth dies after attending TVK conference in Madurai
He was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries but passed away on Sunday evening without responding to treatment.
CHENNAI: A youth from Ariyalur, who had participated in the TVK conference held in Madurai, died after meeting with an accident near Tiruchy while returning home.
According to Thanthi TV, he was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries but passed away on Sunday evening without responding to treatment.
Next Story