Youth beheaded in Madurai over inter-caste relationship with Class 12 girl

MADURAI: A youth was brutally murdered near T Kallupatti in Madurai allegedly over his relationship with a minor girl belonging to a different caste.

The body of M Alagendran (21) of Kovilangulam village, Aruppukottai taluk of Virudhunagar district was found near a 'kanmoi' (irrigation tank) at Velambur area with the head missing.

After Madurai Superintendent of Police BK Arvind and police personnel attached to V Chatrapatti station inspected the area, they found the victim's chopped head at a distance of about hundred meters away from where his torso was found.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Alagendran had been in a relationship with a Class 12 girl student. Her family was opposed to it as the two belonged to different castes. A man named Porali alias Prabhakaran (27) rebuked Alagendran and had warned him to break off the relationship. As Alagendran refused to end it, Prabhakaran allegedly beheaded him with a machete.

Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives staged a dharna at the Madurai Collectorate seeking a fair probe and immediate arrest of those responsible for Alagendran's murder. Terming it a 'honour killing', Mariammal, the mother of the victim, said that Prabhakaran had picked Alagendran from his home under the pretext of having a chat but little did she know that it would end in the murder of her son.

The agitating relatives along with members of the ‘Tamil Puligal’ carried a photo of the victim and claimed that they would not accept the body of the victim unless the culprits were arrested. However, police personnel assured them, saying that necessary action would be taken.

Alagendran's family members also submitted a petition to the District Collector. Based on a complaint, V Chatrapatti police have filed a case in the matter.