Youth beaten up by mob in Erode for murder attempt dies

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old man, who was thrashed severely by villagers for attempting to murder a septuagenarian by slitting his throat after barging into the house, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Erode.

Police said the accused S Roby Oran, a native of West Bengal, entered the house of Subramani (70), a retired private bus conductor at Kollampalayam Housing Unit on Thursday afternoon and attempted to slit his throat with a blade. His wife, Jayalakshmi, who was shocked at the sight, raised an alarm.

As neighbours rushed to their rescue, the assailant attempted to flee, but was caught red-handed and beaten up. He was then in an inebriated condition. On receiving information, the Surampatti police arrived at the spot and found the youth in an unconscious state. He was then taken to Erode Government Hospital, while the elderly man was admitted to a private hospital.

On Thursday night, Oran, who was booked on charges of attempted murder, succumbed to injuries despite treatment. Meanwhile, the police arrested Subramani's son, S Boopathi (47), a textile trader, on charges of murder for assaulting the youth.

The police are checking CCTV footage in the area to nab others involved in the offence, and further inquiries are on.