Tamil Nadu: College student electrocuted while putting up banner for TVK conference

CHENNAI: A student was electrocuted to death while putting up a banner for actor-politician Vijay-led TVK's second state conference, near Srivilliputhur on Wednesday.

According to Maalaimalar, the deceased was identified as Kaleeswaran (19), who was electrocuted while carrying a wire to put up a banner in Inamkarisalkulam village in Srivilliputhur block of Virudhunagar district.

The second state conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is scheduled to be held in Madurai on August 21, between 3.30 and 7.30 pm.

The conference will feature artistic performances, including traditional acts like Karagattam and Silambam by artists from Thanjavur and Madurai, followed by an address by party president Vijay at 4 pm.