Youth attacks nurse with machete, flees with 7.5 sovereigns in Tiruvarur; arrested

TIRUCHY: Tiruvarur police on Wednesday arrested a youth who waylaid a nurse and snatched 7.5 sovereigns of jewellery at knife point and escaped after attacking her.

J Sudha, a resident of Moovarkottai near Vaduvur in Tiruvarur and a nurse at Tiruvarur GH, was proceeding to the hospital for duty on her two-wheeler on Wednesday morning.

When she was nearing Ammapettai, a youth with a machete intercepted her and demanded money. As she refused to give money, the youth attacked her with the weapon and snatched away her 7.5 sovereigns of jewellery and escaped from the spot.

The injured Sudha was taken to the hospital by the public, and the Vaduvur police conducted an inquiry at the spot. Based on a complaint from Sudha, they registered a case and commenced an investigation.

Tiruvarur SP Karun Garad ordered a special team to nab the culprit. The team arrested the accused S Surash (24) of Moovarkottai. He was produced before the court and was lodged in prison.

SP Karun Garad warned of severe action against those involved in such offences in the district. He also lauded the police team that nabbed the culprit within a short period.