Youth arrested under Pocso Act in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Friday arrested a youth under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl. According to sources, Viswanathan (20), a resident of Tiruvidaimarudhur, took a nine-year-old girl who was playing in the street to his house and reportedly sexually abused her.

The shocked girl managed to escape from him and narrated the incident to her parents, who approached the Tiruvidaimarudhur All Women police and lodged a complaint.

The police conducted an investigation in which they found that the complaint was genuine and they registered a case under various sections, including the Pocso Act, against Viswanatha.

On Friday, the police arrested him and produced him before the court. Later, he was lodged in prison.