Your job is to manage temples, not propagate Hinduism: DMK parent DK reminds HR&CE dept

CHENNAI: Dravida Kazhagam leader K Veeramani on Tuesday said the role of the HR&CE is too limited to protect the temples and manage its revenue and expenditure. It is not for religious propaganda.

He also expressed disappointment for not appointing archakars in Palani Murugan temple and urged the HR&CE Minister to take appropriate action to do away with the legal hurdles to resume appointments of archakars.

The DK leader’s remark, expressing his displeasure, amidst row over the resolutions came just a day after CPM state leader K Balakrishnan and VCK general secretary D Ravikumar have also expressed their strong protest regarding the resolutions.

They opined that it was an attempt to saffronise educational institutions. Veeramani, issued a statement, drawing the attention of the state over the resolutions passed in the Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference, in which resolutions have been passed to introduce religious courses in educational institutions and encouraging students to participate in competitions over literature on Lord Murugan. “The HR&CE department’s role is to protect the temples, maintain their revenue and expenditures. Except that, it is not to propagate Hindu religion,” said Veeramani.