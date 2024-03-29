Youngsters rescue stranded deer in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The public rescued a stranded spotted deer from the reserve forest area in Peravurani in Thanjavur and handed it over to the forest officials on Thursday.

The youngsters of the locality heard an unusual barking noise of dogs when they were playing in the street on Thursday. Following this, they ran to the spot and found street dogs chasing a spotted deer which was probably stranded there.

Soon, the youngsters chased away the dogs and rescued the deer. They took it under their custody and passed on the information to the forest department, police, and revenue officials.

Based on the information, the VAO Vignesh Sharma along with the revenue officials and police reached the spot and the youths handed over the deer to them. Subsequently, the officials handed over the deer to the Pattukkottai forester Chandrasekaran. The forest officials referred the deer to the veterinary doctors as it had a few minor injuries. The forest officials said that the deer would be let into the Kappukadu forest area after the treatment.