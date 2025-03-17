Young tamer gored to death during jallikattu in Madurai

MADURAI: A 22-year-old tamer, M Mahesh of Kachirayiruppu was gored to death by a bull during jallikattu held at Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena at Kilakarai in Madurai district on Sunday.

The tamer suffered a chest injury after the frenzied bull hit him straight and punctured his lung. Subsequently, blood oozed from his mouth and he fell unconsciously.

The critically injured tamer was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. A few months ago, Mahesh, the tamer, who is employed in China, returned to his native on annual leave, sources said.

Earlier, P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration flagged off the event, which got off to a start at around 7.20 am, was earmarked for participants, be it bull or tamer, from Melur Assembly constituency.

During the event, which lasted till 4.30 pm, at the arena, a total of 73 persons were injured.

Among those injured, 35 are tamers, 31 owners of bulls, five helpers and two spectators.

Of the injured, 20 cases were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, P Kumaraguruparan, District Health Officer said.

Sources said this was the highest number of injuries caused by ferocious bulls so far this year during jallikattu. Almost every hour, a minimum of five cases of injuries were recorded and at 11 am, 25 cases were reported. Among 640 tamers screened ahead of the contest, 22 tamers were rejected.

According to sources from the Animal Husbandry Department, a total of 1,004 bulls were screened by teams of veterinary doctors and three bulls were rejected. Most of the bulls looked aggressive and keen during the contest.