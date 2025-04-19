Young devotee dies while climbing Velliangiri Hills; forest dept makes fitness screening mandatory

CHENNAI: A young devotee from Thoothukudi, lost his life while climbing the Velliangiri Hills in Coimbatore.

Police said that the deceased Bhuvanesh allegedly lost his balance and fell while climbing the seventh hill. Forest department officials retrieved his body using ropes and a carriage.

With the Easter holidays in full swing, thousands of devotees have been flocking to the Vellingiri Lord Shiva Temple, located in Poondi near Coimbatore.

The pilgrimage season is officially open from February to May and devotees engage in a challenging climb of seven steep hills from the base to reach the temple. Owing to the physically demanding climb, the Forest Department has announced that all devotees should undergo a complete physical examination screening ahead of it.

The department has also strictly prohibited the carrying of plastic and flammable materials with an aim to preserve the environment of the ecologically sensitive region. With the recent incident of a wild elephant entering the temple premises and destroying some shops at the base while searching for food, the forest officials have requested devotees to cooperate with them for their safety.