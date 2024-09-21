You can't be touchy in politics, SC tells L Murugan's counsel

NEW DELHI: You cannot be 'touchy' in politics, the Supreme Court observed while hearing Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan's plea relating to a criminal defamation proceeding initiated against him.

Murugan approached the apex court last year, challenging a September 5, 2023, Madras High Court order in which it had refused to quash the proceeding against him on a complaint filed by Chennai-based Murasoli Trust for his alleged defamatory statements during a December 2020 press conference.

While agreeing to hear his petition on September 27 last year, the top court stayed the proceeding against Murugan that was pending in a special court in Chennai.

The apex court had also sought the Trust's response to his plea challenging the high court order.

When the matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan on Friday, the counsel appearing for Murugan said, "Where is the question of defamation in this case?"

The lawyer appearing for the Trust sought an adjournment in the matter.

"You cannot be touchy in politics," the bench observed.

"Put up after four weeks at the request of the counsel for the respondent," the apex court said.