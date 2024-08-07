You are a true champion in 'every' sense, says CM Stalin on Vinesh's disqualification

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the ongoing Paris Olympics for being overweight, as a "true champion," and said the action against her over a "few grams" cannot diminish her spirit and achievements.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "Vinesh, you are a true champion in 'every' sense. Your resilience, strength, and remarkable journey to the finals have inspired millions of Indian daughters."

"Disqualification over a few grams cannot diminish your spirit and achievements. Though you missed a medal, you have won the hearts of everyone with your incredible determination," he said.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in the French capital, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. She was found overweight by 100 gm.

Phogat had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.