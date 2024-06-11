Yoga and naturopathy dept inaugurated at National Centre of Ageing in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a yoga and naturopathy department at the National Centre of Ageing in Guindy on Tuesday. He said that people of all ages can benefit from the practice of yoga and it is especially beneficial for the elderly.

He also mentioned that naturopathy treatment can relieve senior citizens of aches and pains. It comprises of yoga therapy, massage therapy, steam bath, banana leaf bath, mud baths, magnetic therapy, colour therapy, water therapy, natural herbal therapy, acupuncture, acupressure, and aromatic therapy.

The health minister said that a single day's stay at a room in the hospital would cost Rs 900, which would include provision of food.

As many as 37,811 outpatients have been treated at the hospital. A total of 1,198 inpatients have also received treatment.

So far, 985 people have recovered from the intensive care unit and 220 surgeries have been performed in the hospital.

As for diagnostic procedures, 1,046 CT scans and 761 blood tests have been performed.

Additionally, 10,155 people have been given physiotherapy and 393 people have benefited from psychiatric services at the hospital, the minister said.

"As far as this hospital is concerned, essential drugs worth Rs 1 crore are in stock. Additionally, a new library has been opened in the hospital for elderly people to read books. Indoor sports equipment like carrom board, chess, and others are also provided," Ma Subramanian said.