Yoga and naturopathy admissions can commence with Class 12 results: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Admissions for yoga and naturopathy shall commence with Class 12 results and it is not related to the NEET examination, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday after a meeting regarding yoga and naturopathy self-finance seats in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the vacancies for doctors, and other medical staff in the hospitals would be filled, and steps would be taken for permanent jobs, he said.

“At least 17 colleges for yoga and naturopathy self-finance colleges function in the state, of which 1,153 admission seats are filled every year, including 993 government quota and 160 seats in the government colleges. In the self-financed colleges, 557 seats are under the management quota. In addition, a concern raised by the colleges stating that the admission starts in August, whereas due to NEET it has been delayed till February,” said Subramanian.

“However, it does not relate with NEET examinations or counseling, we have directed the yoga and naturopathy colleges to commence their admissions and counseling immediately after the class 12th results are announced,” he added.

Talking about the doctors’ vacant positions in the hospitals across the State, the minister mentioned that steps have been taken to fill 1,021 doctors and 900 medical staff for the hospitals. Additional doctors will be posted in the new infrastructure of the healthcare facilities in the district with the help of the district health society.

“Recently, the Chief Minister inaugurated 500 hospitals, for which doctors are recruited immediately for the same. Similarly, for the Kalaignar centenary hospital, a government order has passed to post 757 posts for doctors, nurses, and lab technicians. After the discussion with the finance department and others, steps will be taken to ensure the jobs are permanent for contract-based staff in the hospital,” said the minister.

The hospital has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore, and over 150 crore was spent on the equipment. The hospital will be inaugurated by Chief Minister on June 15.