Yercaud summer festival and flower show to be held from May 23

CHENNAI: The 48th Yercaud summer festival and flower show is set to start on May 23. This festival will span over 7 days.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, cultural performances will be held every day, including Puliyaatam, Silambattam, folk and western dance performances.

A trek for men and women will be held along the Yercaud mountains at 7 am on Friday.

On Saturday, a football match for men is planned at the retreat playground.

Meanwhile, children can enjoy activities like cooking without fire and other fun competitions.

Also events will be conducted in an open air arena, including semi-classical dance, mimicry.

Reports added that a dance program will be organised, wherein the dancers will perform classical art forms like Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi.

To ease the convenience of visitors 32 extra buses will be operated for the summer festival.