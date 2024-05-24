Amid summer fest rush, Yercaud police refuse entry to two-wheeler riders without helmets

CHENNAI: Enforcing the helmet rule strictly, the Yercaud police have started turning away two-wheeler riders who turn up at the entry checkposts without wearing helmets.

According to the police officials, motorists coming to Yercaud on motorcycles, modeps and other two-wheelers should wear helmets and should have a valid driving licence. "Otherwise, they will be turned away," said officials, pointing out that they were stressing on this for motorists' own safety. The police are also cracking down cases where more that two persons are travelling on the same two-wheeler.



"Car and van drivers should drive slowly. Drunk driving is not allowed. Everyone coming to visit Yercaud summer festival and flower show should cooperate and follow guidelines meticulously," they stated. The police have also asked motorists not to speed vehicles on hill roads.

The action has come at a time when a large number of people are visiting the hill town every day. According to a Daily Thanthi report, more than 500 cars and vans visit Yercaud every day. As the number of vehicles have increased, the hill road from Salem to Yercaud is being converted into a one-way stretch from time to time to manage the rush.

The 47th Summer Festival-Flower Exhibition that began on May 23 in Yercaud will continue till May 26.

Due to this, many tourists from not only Tamil Nadu but also from other states visit Yercaud every day.