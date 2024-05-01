Yercaud bus accident: FIR filed against bus driver under 4 sections, police search on

CHENNAI: Police has filed a case against the private bus driver Janardhanan (35) for speeding more than 50kmph in a hilly region where the allowed speed limit is 30 kmph.

On Tuesday around 5:30 pm, a private bus departed from Yercaud for Salem, lost its control in 13th hairpin bend at a sharp turn due to suspected brake failure and crashed into a tree on the 11th hairpin bend.

The bus had 69 passengers of which 5 people died and 64 people injured, stated reports.

After inquiries, police have identified the three deceased as S Karthi (37) from Suramangalam in Salem, Munneswaran (11) from Namakkal and Hariram (57) from Perumal Kovil Street in Salem.

The identity of two other deceased men was yet to be known.

The police has registered FIR against the driver under four section and also informed Transport department to cancel the license of the bus driver.

After the incident, the Yercaud police, Fire and Rescue services rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

Ambulances, vans, tempos and mini lorry were arranged to take the injured people to Salem Government Hospital.

The crash caused significant congestion on the Salem-Yercaud route and the relatives of the victims family gathered near the Salem Government Hospital.

The bus driver involved in this tragic accident is currently absconding and search is underway.