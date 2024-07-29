Yellow warning issued for 8 districts of Tamil Nadu for next two days; check details

CHENNAI: As southwest monsoon is vigorous and favorable to Tamil Nadu, heavy rain continues to lash western ghats districts for the past few days.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for eight districts including ghats areas predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days.

The monsoon season has brought surplus rainfall across the state, where TN received 55 percent excess rainfall so far.

"The recent system formed over the Bay of Bengal changed the wind flow pattern where there was a break from the rainfall activity for a few days. However, another low-pressure formed over the same region resulted in strong westerlies and increase in moisture influenced heavy rain over western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, " said P Senthamarai Kannan director of area cyclone centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Heavy rain is predicted over Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts for the next two days, and yellow warning is issued for the same.

The rest of the state is likely to receive light to moderate rain. In addition, wind warning has been issued with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph for the next 24 hours.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy and some areas might receive light to moderate rainfall during the evening or night time for the next two days.

"The various parts of the state especially the coastal and the western ghats districts are expected to witness intense spells from August 1," said Senthamarai.

According to RMC southwest monsoon rainfall data from June 1 to July 29, Tamil Nadu received 179 mm against the normal rainfall 115 mm which is 55 per cent more than normal.

Of which, Chennai district recorded 106 percent more rainfall with 340 mm and Tirunelveli with 216 mm. As many as seven districts including Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Perambalur saw deficit rainfall in the last two months.