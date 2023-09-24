Yellow warning issued for 12 districts of TN predicting heavy rain for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued a yellow warning for 12 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea.

The rest of the State is likely to witness mild showers in the evening hours as a change in westerlies.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area at 5.8 km above mean sea level.



Also, light to moderate westerlies/northwesterlies prevail over the subdivision in the lower tropospheric levels.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu – The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu would get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days.

Due to changes in the wind flow pattern in the State, the northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram are likely to experience light to moderate rain for the next few days at night times. However, the maximum temperature is expected to remain soaring in the daytime and record around 34 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.

In addition, the center warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till September 28.

As squally wind speed reaches 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over South Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area.

According to RMC rainfall data, in the last 24 hours, several districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed intense spells.

Of which, Tiruvallur district recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the state with 13 cm.

Followed by Chengalapattu 11 cm, Villupuram 10 cm, and Tiruvannamalai 9 cm rainfall.