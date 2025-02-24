Yellow alert: These 10 TN districts may get heavy rain on Feb 28 and March 1

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for 10 districts on February 28 and March 1, predicting heavy rainfall due to easterly wind. Various parts of the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu will receive rains from Wednesday.

Due to the prevalence of moderate northeasterlies, easterlies and southeasterlies over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, dry weather will prevail over isolated places for the next 24 hours. Rainfall activity is likely to commence from February 26 over coastal and interior districts.

The 10 coastal districts likely to receive heavy rainfall are Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius above normal at isolated pockets over the next three days.

Near normal to slightly above normal rainfall is likely over south TN, delta and adjoining districts from February 28 to March 6, according to RMC.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature is likely to be near normal and range between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius till March 6 (Thursday).

Chennai and suburbs are likely to see mist/haze during the morning hours for the next two days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius and 23 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, for the next 48 hours.