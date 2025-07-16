Yellow alert for Chennai, very heavy rain for Ghat dists, forecasts Met

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert to Chennai and its neighbouring districts, along with a very heavy rainfall alert to The Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore.

As the light to moderate wind was blowing from the West, prevailing over the lower tropospheric region, the RMC issued the heavy to very heavy rainfall alert.

According to the alert, on July 17, heavy rain will occur over the isolated places of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, The Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni and Tenkasi.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain will occur at isolated places at The Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore from July 18 to 22, said the RMC.

Some northern districts, including Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and southern districts like Theni, Tenkasi and Dindigul, will receive heavy rain until July 20.

Similarly, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli may receive heavy rainfall on July 21 and 22, RMC said.

Though several parts of the state will receive rainfall, maximum temperatures will increase 2° to 4°C over the normal level at many places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Karaikal.

Some pockets in TN will witness uncomfortable weather due to maximum temperatures coupled with high humidity, warned RMC.