Year after Prohibition Act amendment, 15k cases booked in north TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police have registered 14,900 cases in ten districts in northern Tamil Nadu in the last one year under the amended Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 2024, which came into effect in July last year.

In the wake of the death of over 60 persons in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy last year, a bill amending the TN Prohibition Act,1937, was adopted, ensuring harsher punishment to the offenders.

The amended act, which introduced Section 52 AA, targets repeat offenders and strengthens punitive measures.

As many as 7,481 persons were arrested under this section alone between July 2024 to July 2025 in the ten districts -- Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.

Police also conducted raids at Kalvarayan hills and other places and seized 20,000 litres of illicit liquor, 256 litres of spirit and also detained 123 accused under the Goondas Act.

Apart from the cases and arrests, the police have also taken steps to freeze bank accounts of 5,870 repeat offenders and their names are being added to a centralised criminal database for surveillance and tracking.