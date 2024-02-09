Yatra will be held in defiance of the ban, hints BJP

CHENNAI: State BJP has decided to conduct Annamalai's "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land, My People) yatra on Sunday, February 11 in Chennai as per the schedule.

According to Karu Nagarajan, Vice President of TN BJP, the city police has given a nod to conduct a public meeting at Mint in North Chennai in which BJP national president J P Nadda is participating on Sunday, February 11.

"But, the police denied permission to 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra of BJP state president K Annamalai, scheduled in Chennai on Sunday, " Nagarajan informed.

"It was expected that our national president JP Nadda would walk a short distance down the road in Anna Nagar or Harbour Assembly constituencies (ACs) along with our state president Annamalai as part of his padayatra. But the city police did not give permission for this. At the time of Nadda's visit, the city police refused to give permission to walk in all the 22 ACs in Chennai as it would cause severe traffic congestion if held, " said a senior leader, requesting anonymity.

However, the State unit has planned to conduct Annamalai's padayatra as per the schedule at Harbour constituency on Sunday, despite the city police denying the permission.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Karu Nagarajan met Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore and Additional Commissioner (Traffic) R Sudhakar and sought permission for the padayatra in three different locations, including Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Nandanam.