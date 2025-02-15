‘Y’ category security BJP’s tool to pull Vijay into alliance, claims AIADMK's KP Munusamy

COIMBATORE: AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Friday questioned the motive behind the central government’s decision to accord Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay security cover under the ‘Y’ category.

Addressing the media in Krishnagiri, Munusamy cast doubts that the BJP has given security cover with political motives and for selfish reasons.

“It may be an attempt to keep him happy and pull Vijay into their alliance. But I would rather welcome when Y category security is given generously as Vijay may get crowds since he is a party leader and actor,” he said.

On the recent court verdict allowing the Election Commission to inquire into Two Leaves row, Munusamy said the poll panel does not have the authority to interfere in a party’s internal affairs.

“The Election Commission could decide only on allotment of symbols during disputes and when a party gets split,” he said. Questioning the double standard of

O Panneerselvam had filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court immediately after saying he does not have any conditions in his comeback into the party, Munusamy said. “He opposes the AIADMK by joining with enemies,” he said. He was confident that Sengottaiyan would stand firm for the party.

Responding to the charges against the Union government, State BJP chief Annamalai said that 'Y' security cover was extended to any celebrity facing threats.