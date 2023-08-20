Writers seek Stalin's intervention to release activist Solomon

CHENNAI: Writers, journalists, activists, and a retired judge has written to Chief Minister M K Stalin seeking to release writer cum activist Solomon who was detained under the Goondas Act after being arrested for protesting against sand mining by an automotive company in Tiruvallur district.

In their letter, they said that an automotive company located in an SEZ on the bank of Cooum River at Narasingapuram village in Kadambathur taluk in Tiruvallur district is expanding its company.

"Since the company is taking up expansion work, the Narasingapuram people are demanding the sand from the land digging should be used for the village needs. However, the company did not agree to the villager's demand and allowed another firm to remove it. They also got approval from the mining department," it said.

The villagers have been protesting against this for over a year and they had passed the grama sabha resolution thrice.

The people also complained to the district collector and superintendent of the police.

On July 13, Ambedkar Podhuvudamai Munnani held a protest led by Solomon, a writer and the state committee member of the Munnani.

The police arrested Solomon and others participated in the protest. However, except for Solomon all others were released on bail.

"Tiruvallur DSP told the court not to grant bail for Solomon. He protested for a public cause to ensure that minerals should be shared by the people," they said.

Even as he was in prison, the Tiruvallur district administration booked him under the Goondas Act.

"When the writers were being given due respect and recognition by the Dravidan Model government, the way the Tiruvallur district administration acted on Solomon is totally unacceptable," they said, demanding that Chief Minister M K Stalin to release the writer immediately.

The signatories of the letters include retired Madras High Court judge Hariparanthaman, writers Azhagiya Periyavan, V Geetha, Prof Saraswathi, and director Gopi Nainar.