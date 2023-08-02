Writers, artists slam publisher Badri Seshadri’s arrest

CHENNAI: A collective of civil society members from writers, historians and professors condemned the arrest of Badri Seshadri, publisher and writer, who was taken into custody for his remarks against the Chief Justice and Supreme Court on the Manipur issue on July 29.

Meanwhile, the Kunnam Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Seshadri and directed the publisher to sign at Srirangam police station for next 15 days.

In a letter signed by several artists and stakeholders to Chief Minister MK Stalin, noted that the arrest is an extreme step and goes against the assurance of freedom of expression.

“There is no doubt that Badri Seshadri’s outburst deserves unequivocal condemnation. However, we strongly believe that arrest is an extreme reaction to such an infringement and goes against the spirit of freedom of expression,” the letter stated.

The letter was signed by writers CS Lakshmi alias Ambai, Paul Zacharia and Perumal Murugan along with historian AR Venkatachalapathy and Subaltern Historian Stalin Rajangam. Other signatories were musician TM Krishna, professor Rajan Krishnan and publisher Kannan Sundaram.

Seshadri (58), founder of Kizhakku Pathippagam was arrested by Perambalur police for his remarks made during an interview on Manipur violence. Seshadri made remarks against CJI DY Chandrachud in a YouTube interview.