WRD released 1,000 cusecs water from Poondi reservoir

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Monday released 1,000 cusecs of water from Poondi reservoir. Due to intermittent spells received in the city and suburbs the reservoir catchment reached its maximum storage of 34 feet.

The reservoir received 1,500 cusecs inflow from Krishna water and rainwater in the catchment area. Ahead of northeast monsoon which is likely to commence in October and to prevent inundation in low-lying areas during the monsoon season, water is being released from the reservoir.

"The shutters were open and 1,000 cusecs water released from the water body. The discharged water would flow through the check dams constructed in Kosasthalaiyar River and reach the sea, " said a senior WRD official.

The water would be released based on the inflow in the reservoir catchment area. The official stated that though the water discharged before the northeast monsoon, the reservoir would have enough capacity to store the water during the monsoon season. Sufficient drinking water will be supplied to the residential areas from the reservoir.