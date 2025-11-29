WRD begins water release from Chennai reservoirs

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Saturday began releasing surplus water from the Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs as a precautionary measure in view of cyclonic storm Ditwah moving towards the Chennai coast. Flood alerts have been issued to residents living in low-lying areas along the Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers following the increased outflow.

To ensure dam safety and maintain an adequate flood buffer, the WRD commenced the release of 4,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) from the Poondi reservoir into the Kosasthalaiyar river at 8 pm on November 29. As of 8 pm on Saturday, the reservoir’s storage stood at 2,687 million cubic feet (mcft), or 83.16 per cent of its total capacity of 3,231 mcft.

At Chembarambakkam, officials began discharging 3,000 cusecs from 8 pm on Saturday. The reservoir held 2,978 mcft of water against its full capacity of 3,645 mcft, with the water level at 21.56 ft, compared to the full reservoir level of 24 ft.

In Red Hills, the WRD initially released 200 cusecs and gradually increased the outflow to 1,500 cusecs as inflow continued to rise. The reservoir’s storage stood at 2,757 mcft, against a total capacity of 3,300 mcft.

Officials said the releases were being closely monitored and would be regulated based on inflow and rainfall conditions. The public is advised to stay away from riverbanks and follow safety advisories issued by local administrations.