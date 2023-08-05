World-class museum to come up in Gangaikonda Cholapuram: Min

TIRUCHY: A world-class museum will be established at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in order to reinterpret the pride of Chola dynasty to the world, minister Thangam Thennarasu said Friday.

After inspecting the ongoing excavation process at Maligaimedu and Gangaikonda Cholapuram, he said the exercise would help find more references to the Chola dynasty. “In order to publicise the pride of the Chola dynasty, especially Rajendra Chola, the Chief Minister ordered for a museum. As per his instructions, two spots have been identified on Guruvalappar temple premises and adjacent to the excavation site. The Chief Minister would select from the identified spots,” the minister said.

The museum would become another landmark in Ariyalur and attract more visitors to Gangaikonda Cholapuram, which is one of most-sought after historical places across the world.

Earlier, the minister inspected the articles and a pillar measuring seven metre in length and 72 cm in width that were excavated from the site. Minister SS Sivasankar, Ariyalur collector J Anne Mary Swarna and others accompanied the minister.

Later, Thennarasu went to Thanjavur and inspected the site selected for the upcoming Chola museum and discussed about the advantages of the chosen location in detail. He said that the identified site near the overbridge close to the Big Temple was an ideal place for the museum as those visiting the Big Temple can have easy access to the museum.