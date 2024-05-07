World Asthma Day: Despite advancements, fear and stigma hamper Asthma care

CHENNAI: India is witnessing increase in prevalence of Asthma, year after year and Chennai is no exception.

However, experts are concerned over lack of awareness, fear and stigma that prevail in Chennai.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to shortness of breath.

Many people with asthma ignore their initial symptoms and only see a doctor when the symptoms have persisted for a year or more, health expert say.

Consultant pulmonologist at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dr C Palanniappan says that despite advancements in treatment options, the awareness levels are low on Asthma in Chennai.

"Patients are just scared to be called Asthmatic and still there is lot of stigma related to it, which is why they are reluctant to seek right help. This further affects quality of life and access to proper care."

Furthermore, many patients stop medications midway and only prefer taking it once they face similar symptoms of Asthma.

Medications need to be taken longer period to manage Asthma better and improve quality of life like other chronic diseases.

Doctors say that the lack of understanding about asthma symptoms, triggers, and management techniques contribute to heightened anxiety and uncertainty among both patients and their families.

This fear often leads to delays in seeking medical assistance and inadequate control of the condition.

Dr M Deepa Selvi, senior consultant pulmonologist at Prashanth Hospitals says that the young adults take a dangerous approach to manage their asthma because of the high cost of medication, stigmatization and poor acceptance of their condition.

In some cases, people reported reluctance to marry a person with asthma to avoid passing the disease on to future offspring.

Some asthma patients always try to avoid using inhaler in public gatherings also.

"Asthma related stigma produced fears of using sprays, long term treatment, disabilities and drug dependence. Stigma is also responsible for the under diagnosis of asthma, hence launching effective educational programs and campaigns are compulsory to address this issue particularly. Asthma had disrupted and restricted patients’ lives and aspirations in terms of moving to specific schools, altering the employment opportunities and even sometimes the formidable chosen carrier," she added.