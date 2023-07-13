Workshop on Healthy Ocean begins in Kumari

MADURAI: A two-day workshop on ‘Healthy Ocean: Need of Fish and Fishermen’ gets underway in the Coastal Peace and Development centre at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district on Wednesday. The need of fisher folks and their crucial role in building sustainable fisheries is understood by the participants.

The ongoing programme is aimed at building a healthy ocean involving fisher folks, local organizations, local communities, scientists and students, Fr Churchill, General Secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), Kanyakumari said.

The workshop is being organised by Zoo Outreach Organization in association with the SAFF with the aid of US Consulate General through their ‘Tech Camp’ initiative facilitated by Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi. During the schedule, the fishermen voiced about unhealthy conditions of oceans caused artificially by different sources, which threaten fishes and makes the ocean unfriendly to the fishes. Fr Dunston, Director, CPD presided over the workshop, sources said.