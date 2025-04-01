Workers union to serve strike notice alleging vindictive actions by Samsung

CHENNAI: The CITU-backed Samsung India Workers' Union has decided to file a strike notice, citing unfair labour practices and vindictive actions by Samsung India against the workers who rejoined work after a 30-day strike.

A decision to this effect was made at the general body meeting held in Kancheepuram on Sunday, attended by over 1,000 workers. CITU district secretary and SIWU president E Muthukumar stated that a formal strike notice would be issued in a day or two, demanding the withdrawal of punitive actions against employees who participated in a month-long sit-in from February 5 to March 7.

In the general body meeting, workers strongly criticised Samsung's alleged attempts to intimidate employees through forced transfers, increased workloads, and pressure to sign company-drafted agreements. The union argued that these actions violated labour laws and were aimed at suppressing worker rights.

Muthukumar said a major point of contention was the continued suspension of 100 workers who had participated in a sit-in protest. Additionally, salaries were allegedly withheld from employees willing to return to work, further fuelling discontent among the workforce.

"One of the primary demands of the union is the reinstatement of 23 union office-bearers who were reportedly dismissed on false charges by the management. The general body also urged the company to cease all vindictive measures and initiate immediate negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict. Hence, we decided to give formal strike notice," he said.

Muthukumar also raised concerns over Samsung's approach to wage hikes and benefits. "The company pressured workers to sign individual agreements under Section 18 (1) of labour laws, offering a Rs 18,000 salary hike and additional leave benefits only to those who complied. This move was an attempt to weaken collective bargaining, which is legally questionable. Several affected employees have refused to sign these agreements and instead chose to submit formal objections through the union," he added.

Stirring On

On Feb 5 this year, Samsung workers went on a sit-in after the management suspended three SIWU office-bearers

Company sources alleged that the office-bearers gathered over 300 workers in the lobby and tried to force into management offices

In 2024, Samsung India employees went on a strike for 37 days, with various demands including wage revision

The strike was called off following the Tamil Nadu government's intervention through state ministers