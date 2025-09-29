Worker kills self during video call with wife near Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A construction worker killed himself during a video call with his wife in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, after she left him with their child following frequent quarrels.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Jayapal (47), lived with his wife, Valentina (40), and their son. He was addicted to alcohol, which often led to frequent quarrels at home.

When Valentina left for Madurai with their son, Jayapal called her and insisted she return immediately. When she refused, he hung himself, while still on the video call with his wife

Valentina quickly alerted neighbors, who broke open the door and found Jayapal hanging. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police in Peelamedu have registered a case and begun an investigation. Inquiries revealed that Jayapal had often threatened his wife over the phone that he would end his life by hanging.