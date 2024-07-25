Work together to win minorities’ trust: Edappadi to AIADMK cadre

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has once again appealed to the party functionaries and cadre to work together to win back the trust of minorities and regroup the AIADMK supporters to return to power in 2026.

Palaniswami made these remarks on the first day of the second phase of the constituency-wise review of the party performance in the Lok Sabha polls at the party headquarters on Wednesday. The exercise was aimed to introspect the factors that led the party down. Theni and Arani constituencies were taken up for review on Wednesday. Senior leaders, functionaries involved in the electioneering and the candidates from these constituencies took part.

In Theni, the AIADMK candidate lost deposit and was pushed to third position by AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. Former minister RB Udhayakumar, who was the face of the Thevar community in the present AIADMK leadership, along with other functionaries who campaigned in Theni presented their views.

VT Narayanaswamy who was fielded in Theni secured 1.55 lakh votes, accounting for 13.63 per cent of the total votes polled. It may be recalled that it was the only constituency returned in favour of the AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Sources said that Dhinakaran’s popularity among the locals and Thevar community took away a large section of votes.

Representatives from Arani also expressed their views. Then EPS urged everyone to work together and address the issues that went against the party.