Work to convert Ooty race course as eco park to begin in March, completion in 10 months
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will shortly kick start works to convert the Ooty race course as eco park, sources said. The 54-acre land, which was used by the Madras Race Club to hold horse races since 1865, was taken over by the State government in July 2024 citing lease arrears of Rs 822 crore.
In the 2025 budget, the government had announced that an eco park will be set up in the land that it retrieved from MRC. A senior TTDC official from the Nilgiris district told DT Next that as the first step, the extent and strength of the heritage buildings in the premises were assessed. "The reports were sent to the expert committee, which will decide on the works to improve the structures without damaging their heritage character," he added.
The detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for the proposed eco park, and the corporation will appoint a management consultant to handle the first phase of the project, the official said. The process will be completed this month and work will start in March, official sources in Chennai said, adding that the first phase will be completed within 10 months. The government will allocate about Rs 70 crore for the eco park project, officials said.
According to an official, the project would not only improve the economy of the Nilgiris district but also create job opportunities for several thousand persons. The annual tourist footfall in the Nilgiris, primarily Ooty, in 2025 was about 1.25 crore. "The eco park is expected to increase it by more than 10 per cent,” the official claimed. It will also provide permanent recreational space for tourists and residents, he added.