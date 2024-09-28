Work on Pamban railway bridge expedited; to be opened soon

CHENNAI: Work on the new railway bridge in Pamban is being expedited with the installation of iron bars weighing 600 tonnes on the suspension bridge.

The bridge spanning across the Pamban sea is being built at a cost of Rs 550 crores to connect Mandapam and Rameshwaram island and is nearing completion.

The construction includes a nearly 2 km bridge with a vertical drawbridge in the center.

Currently, the installations necessary for the 650 tonne vertical drawbridge is underway and it is designed to open and close at a height of 22 meters with hydraulic mechanism.

To ensure smooth operations of the vertical drawbridge, engineers said that the weight on both sides should be equal.

Considering this, several engineers working at the site are fitting 600 tons of iron bars at the rate of 300 tonnes on both ends of the bridge.

The railway engineers said that the work of fixing 600 tonnes of steel bars would be completed in a day or two and trial operations would commence post that.