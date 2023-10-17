Work hard to win 40 seats, help party to determine formation of govt at centre: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday asked party functionaries to work hard to win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls to play a crucial role in the formation of the government at the Centre.

After paying floral tribute to the statues of party founder M G Ramachandran and late party supremo J Jayalalithaa to mark the 52nd party foundation day at the party headquarters, Palaniswami along with senior functionaries chaired a meeting with headquarter functionaries and district incharges.

According to party functionaries, who attended the closed door meeting, Palaniswami emphasised the importance of the LS polls and noted that the party should be in a position to determine who should form the government.

"We should be in a position that no party can form the government at the centre without our support, " said a source quoting Palaniswami.

The AIADMK general secretary also emphasised the importance of bolstering the booth level committee (BLC) and instructed party headquarter functionaries, who have been appointed as district incharge, to monitor the strength and weakness of the booth level committees and submit a report to the party leadership on November 5.

Palaniswami instructed the senior leaders to "scrutinise" the existing set up of the booth level committees (BLC) to ensure that each committee should have 19 members - seven from parent body, five from women wing and equal number from youth wing and two from social media.

"There are 82 party district units. For each unit, a senior level functionary is being appointed as monitoring authority. They have been given authority to make necessary corrective measures to strengthen the BLCs in the respective district unit. We have been asked to submit a detailed report on November 5," said a senior leader.

Earlier in the day, he handed over financial assistance of 1.03 crore to 62 functionaries and their family members.

This includes financial aid of Rs 6 lakh each to the kin of 8 cadres, who were killed in road accidents when they were returning home from the Madurai conference and other party functions.