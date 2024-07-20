Work hard to establish ‘Amma govt’ in 2026: Edappadi tells AIADMK functionaries

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday appealed to the party functionaries to keep away opinions among them and work hard to establish “Amma’s government” by winning the Assembly polls in 2026. He also urged the functionaries to give special attention to minority areas and take measures to enroll youngsters in the party ahead of the Assembly polls to romp home.

Palaniswami reiterated that the party would form a strong alliance for the Assembly polls and asked the functionaries not to worry about the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, in which the party lost deposit in seven constituencies.

The district units should carry out effective campaigns highlighting the wrong policies of the DMK regime and prevailing law and order issues, to build a momentum for the Assembly polls, said Palaniswami while reviewing the election outcomes of Kanniyakumari constituency. With this, the party completed the first phase of the exercise of reviewing the Lok Sabha polls outcomes in 26 constituencies out of 34 it contested.

The second phase of the exercise would commence on July 24. The remaining 17 constituencies would be taken for review in the second phase.