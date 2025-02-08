Won’t relent in legal battle against Guv Ravi, says Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Friday said that the State government will continue to wage a legal fight against the Governor to restore TN’s rights.

Speaking to reporters after distributing welfare assistance to differently-abled beneficiaries, minister Chezhiaan pointed out that the State is at the forefront of fighting against anti-people projects in any form brought by the Union. TN has been setting examples for other states to safeguard State rights. The government will continue its legal war against the Governor, who is in the practice of violating the Constitution and acting against the TN people, he said.

“As the Governor is crossing the limits, we have reached the SC. Chief Minister MK Stalin is fighting a war to protect democracy in the nation,” he added.