Won't oppose Hindi if you don't impose it, says Stalin

CHENNAI: The DMK will not oppose Hindi if it is not "imposed" on Tamil Nadu and forcing the language on Tamils amounts to playing with their self-respect, state Chief Minister and the ruling party's president M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

In a letter to partymen on the issue of alleged Hindi imposition, Stalin said self-respect was Tamils' 'unique' nature.

"For those asking why DMK still opposes Hindi, my humble response to them as one among you is--because you still impose it on us."

"We won't oppose if you don't impose; won't blacken Hindi words in Tamil Nadu. Self-respect is Tamils' unique charecteristic and we will not allow anyone, whoever it is, to play with it," he asserted.

Stalin's remarks come amidst an intense language row in the state, with the DMK alleging that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was trying to impose Hindi through the the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP), a charge denied by the union government.

The issue has led to a war of words between the DMK and the state BJP unit, with the saffron party's TN chief K Annamalai leading the charge.

In his letter, Stalin recalled the anti-Hindi agitations in the state as early as between 1937-39 and said various leaders, including EV Ramasamy 'Periar' actively participating in the agitation.

Some BJP leaders were saying the blackening of Hindi names in railway stations would affect north Indian passengers arriving in the state and said "they should have had such concern for Tamil."

"They should rather pose this question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan whether name boards in Uttar Pradesh had Tamil and other south Indian languages to benefit passengers from the region travelling there for the Kashi Sangamam and the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj," the DMK chief said.

He also asked if announcements were made in other Indian languages.

"How would those, who had joined an organisation that is opposed to Tamil and repeatedly betraying Tamil Nadu, voice concern for Tamils and their welfare. The Dravidian movement has no enmity towards any language. Tamil has not considered any language as enemy and destroyed it. It has never allowed another language if it tried to dominate Tamil," Stalin said.

In the past, leaders associated with the Dravidian movement such as Pitti Theagarayar respected Sanskrit but never compromised Tamil.

Stalin said many leaders of Justice Party, often seen as the parent organisation of the Dravidian movement in the state, and Tamil scholars had participated in the anti-Hindi agitation between 1937-39, protesting against the then C Rajagopalachari-led government's efforts to "impose Hindi" by making it compulsory.

The CM said the state was today up and against the BJP's efforts to "impose Hindi, and then Sanskrit," in the name of the 3-language formula and that the platform for this was laid years ago by the Dravidian leaders.

Tamil Nadu's 2-language policy (Tamil and English) has resulted in the state standing tall with good strides in school education, higher education, skill development and creation of employment opportunities, Stalin said.

He also accused the Central BJP government of "betraying" the southern state and assured to take all steps for protecting Tamil.